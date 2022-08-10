TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Collar City residents will have a chance to recycle electronics at a free materials collection event, planned for Saturday, Sept. 10. Paper shredding and tire disposal will also be available at the event, which will be held at the Troy Resource Management Facility.

Registration is required and is limited to Troy residents only. Each participant will be assigned a drop-off time via email, on a first-come, first-served basis. Emails will be sent about a week before the event and will come from naomi.pitkin@troyny.gov.

Each registrant may bring one television or computer up to 25 pounds at no charge. For every additional five pounds, there will be a $5 charge.

Tire disposal fees:

Bicycle: $1 per tire

Passenger vehicle: $5 a tire

All other tires (size dependent): $10 to $100

Residents without internet access may register in person at City Hall, or by calling Recycling Specialist Naomi Pitkin at (518) 279-7313.