TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 13-year-old boy is in grave condition at a local hospital after a car crash Sunday night, Troy police said.

Police said the boy was riding a mini-bike around 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car in the area of Fourth and Madison Streets. His identity has not been released; however, he is a student in the Troy City School District.

The district is working to support other students in the aftermath of the crash. They released a statement, saying:

“The entire Troy CSD community was devastated to learn of the horrific accident yesterday involving one of our students. He and his family are in our thoughts, and we join with the community in hoping for his full recovery. Our crisis teams are available for any student or staff who may need support at this time.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.