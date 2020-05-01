1  of  2
Troy teachers deliver free meals to Samaritan Hospital staff

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was a special lunch delivery to the staff at Samaritan Hospital!

The Troy Teachers Association, along with city officials, met at the Samaritan’s main entrance (2215 Burdett Ave.) to drop off free lunch for the staff.

They delivered the free meals to the staff as a thank you for their work keeping the Troy community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the menu? 25 pizzas, salads and paper products from The Eatery at Carol’s Place. The TTA purchased the pizzas, and Carol’s donated the salads and paper products.

“The job our healthcare heroes have been doing is awe-inspiring, and we know many of them because they’re the parents of our students. So we wanted to say thank you in any small way that we can,” TTA President Beth Willson said.

