TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Troy is once again accepting bids for city-owned foreclosed properties. There are a total of 57 properties for sale, including some vacant lots that have been zoned for residential use.

The City Assessor’s Office is accepting proposal applications for any of the available properties. Proposals must be delivered by mail to the Office of the City Assessor, 433 River Street, Ste. 5001, in Troy, by Monday, August 29, at 4 p.m. Proposals can also be delivered in person by appointment with the Assessor’s Office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

An open house event has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 3. More details on that event are coming soon, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said.

“This popular program helps return inactive buildings and empty lots to productive use and stabilize neighborhoods,” said Mayor Madden. “I encourage interested members of the public to explore the list of available properties available for sale this summer.”

A full list of available foreclosed properties, along with the proposal application, can be found on the City Assessor’s Office website. For questions regarding the foreclosed property sale process or specific properties, please contact the Assessor’s Office at (518) 279-7126 or (518) 279-7127.