TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy High School students placed first and second in the New York State Art Teachers Association (NYSATA) Olympics of the Visual Arts. This is the eighth consecutive year that Troy High School students have earned a top four spot in the competition.

The contest is a statewide competition with eight different categories at three levels. Margaret Webber won first place in illustration at the high school level, and Shaelyn Bates won second place for sculpture at the high school level. John Czernecki was the first middle school participant in the sculpture category in the Troy City School District.

Troy High School students placed 1st and 2nd in the New York State Art Teachers Association (NYSATA) Olympics of the Visual Arts. (Photo:Jason Laz, Troy City School District)

The Olympics of the Visual Arts is a creative problem-solving event in which student teams of one or more enter a long-term design solution in one of eight categories and participate in an on-demand design prompt. Teams present a portfolio along with their entry to showcase the research, planning and iterations that led to the final design.