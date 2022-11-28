TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Congressman Paul D. Tonko visited the Emma Willard School to recognize Robyn Wu, the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for New York’s Congressional District. Wu was presented with a Congressional Certificate of Achievement and a letter of recognition.

Wu’s app, Vultures of Emma, teaches students, faculty, and members of the community about the 50+ vultures that can often be seen around the buildings on Emma Willard’s campus. Wu gathered information about the birds with fellow students, and then personally coded the entire website from scratch with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript coding languages.

“I am always amazed by the talent and creativity of our Capital Region’s students, and this year’s submissions for the Congressional App Challenge put that ingenuity on full display,” said Congressman Tonko. “With their Vultures of Emma app, Robyn demonstrated both their impressive coding skills and an admirable motivation to learn more and to educate others about the history of Emma Willard’s campus and its surrounding natural environment, and I’m proud to acknowledge Robyn’s contribution to the Capital Region’s long history of technological innovation. I’m grateful to Robyn for their hard work, and I congratulate all the students who participated in this year’s App Challenge.”