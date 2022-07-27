TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for road closures and parking restrictions for a film production. These will be in effect on Sunday, July 31 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Washington Place between 2nd Street and 3rd Street will be closed and no parking will be allowed on both sides of the street. 4th Street between Washington Street and Adams Street will also be closed. Parking will also not be allowed on either side of the street.

Officials said these closures and restrictions are not for HBO’s “The Gilded Age” production. Residents and businesses on these streets should follow all posted parking restrictions and detours. There will also be limited access to some areas when scenes are being filmed..