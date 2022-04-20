TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Street Pianos is a public art project placing pianos in parks and other public spaces around the City for everyone to enjoy and play. Each piano is both a working instrument and a piece of art, each designed and painted by a local artist.

There are three unique pianos in Troy:

‘The In Crowd’ by Fernando Orellana

Located at The Snowman, 531 5th Avenue in Lansingburgh

Designed by Fernando Orellana, ‘The In Crowd’ is a transmedia artwork meant to blur the lines between automation and reality. The imagery and narrative that Orellana explores spans a spectrum that includes giving agency to automata, embracing the generatively made, celebrating the wonders of absurdity, and is most often driven by the universes of his subconscious mind.

All images courtesy photographer Beth Mickalonis, Organ Colossal

‘Waiting to be Heard’ by Chloe Harrison

Located downtown at 518 Craft, 2nd and Broadway, facing Monument Square

Chloe Harrison is a local artist based in Troy, a graduate of Russell Sage College. Her work consists of narrative illustration and structure. Her art explores communication, relationships, social anxiety, and the endless questions about this existence.

‘Street Art Piano 4Mx Heart & Soul’ by ObaRoEne!

Located at Lots of Hope Park, 2nd and Jackson, in South Troy

Oba! is a Nigerian American artist based in Upstate New York. He creates performance art sculptures and props like hula hoops and puppets, which have been featured in national and internationally-broadcasted television programs, at live entertainment venues, and on streaming platforms.

Organ Colossal, the company behind Troy Street Pianos, said, “these pianos celebrate and spark spontaneous gathering, music-making, and community.” They believe that the arts belong to everyone and that everyone should have access to spaces where music can happen.