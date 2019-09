TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Legendary author — Herman Melville — will forever be remembered in Troy.

The corner of 114th street and 1st avenue in Lansingburgh is now named ‘Herman Melville Way’, coinciding with the 200th anniversary of his birth.

Mayor Patrick Madden, and other city officials were on hand for the re-naming.

The author is a former Troy native and best known for writing “Moby Dick.”