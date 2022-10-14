TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the beautiful Hudson River as a backdrop, people of all ethnicities and cultures will come together on Saturday, November 5, to celebrate Greek culture, food, and fun at St. Basil’s Church. The Troy Souvlaki Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 909 River Street.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample all kinds of Greek treats, such as chicken or pork souvlaki, gyros, moussaka, pastitsio, or spanakopita. Proceeds from the event will benefit the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) Chapter 306 charitable and philanthropic programs.

St. Basil’s Greek Orthodox Church has been around since 1930 and remains a vibrant, positive influence in a neighborhood that’s changed considerably through the years. Services are held at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sundays, and Divine Liturgy is held at 9 a.m. on weekdays.