Troy small businesses awarded $300K in grants

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An announcement from the office of Troy Mayor Patrick Madden details $300,000 in awards to 30 local small businesses recovering from the pandemic.

The funding is part of a new grant program for small businesses administered by the Community Loan Fund and the city. Check out the breakdown of local companies and the grant amounts provided by Madden’s office:

Angela’s Bridal: $10,000

Ashley Met Carmen: $10,000

Bard and Baker: $10,000

The Ale House: $10,000

Bundles of Luv: $5,000

Carmen’s Bistro: $10,000

Ekologic: $10,000

Fire and Ash: $10,000

FlowActive: $$10,000

Snap PhotoBooths: $6,000

KONI’S Broadway Kafe’: $10,000

Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe: $10,000

McAddy’s Pub: $10,000

Muza Restaurant: $10,000

National Project Group: $10,000

Pause Gallery/ Paradox Arts Partners: $5,000 Primo Botanica Chocolate: $9,000

Rare Form Brewing Company: $10,000

Redfront Pizza: $10,000

Shmaltz Brewing Company / 518 Craft: $10,000

Slavonian European Café: $10,000

Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen: $10,000

The Dutch Udder Craft Ice Cream: $10,000

The Hill at Muza: $10,000

The Rolling Stock Company: $10,000

Troy Quick Shoe Repair: $6,000

Troy Threads: $10,000

UPPmarket: $10,000

Villa Valenti Pub: $10,000

Will Kempe’s Players Cooperative: $9,000

“While significant progress has been made to reopen our economy through vaccinations and science-based policy decisions, many of our small businesses are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic,” Madden said in a written statement. “This grant funding will help businesses recover lost revenue and welcome back customers as part of Troy’s economic recovery.”

The Troy Small Business Grant Program is for those smaller companies with under 20 employees that lost at least 25% of revenue because of COVID. The program is also set to train businesses on adapting to COVID.