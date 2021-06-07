Troy small businesses awarded $300K in grants

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An announcement from the office of Troy Mayor Patrick Madden details $300,000 in awards to 30 local small businesses recovering from the pandemic.
The funding is part of a new grant program for small businesses administered by the Community Loan Fund and the city. Check out the breakdown of local companies and the grant amounts provided by Madden’s office:
- Angela’s Bridal: $10,000
- Ashley Met Carmen: $10,000
- Bard and Baker: $10,000
- The Ale House: $10,000
- Bundles of Luv: $5,000
- Carmen’s Bistro: $10,000
- Ekologic: $10,000
- Fire and Ash: $10,000
- FlowActive: $$10,000
- Snap PhotoBooths: $6,000
- KONI’S Broadway Kafe’: $10,000
- Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe: $10,000
- McAddy’s Pub: $10,000
- Muza Restaurant: $10,000
- National Project Group: $10,000
- Pause Gallery/ Paradox Arts Partners: $5,000
- Primo Botanica Chocolate: $9,000
- Rare Form Brewing Company: $10,000
- Redfront Pizza: $10,000
- Shmaltz Brewing Company / 518 Craft: $10,000
- Slavonian European Café: $10,000
- Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen: $10,000
- The Dutch Udder Craft Ice Cream: $10,000
- The Hill at Muza: $10,000
- The Rolling Stock Company: $10,000
- Troy Quick Shoe Repair: $6,000
- Troy Threads: $10,000
- UPPmarket: $10,000
- Villa Valenti Pub: $10,000
- Will Kempe’s Players Cooperative: $9,000
“While significant progress has been made to reopen our economy through vaccinations and science-based policy decisions, many of our small businesses are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic,” Madden said in a written statement. “This grant funding will help businesses recover lost revenue and welcome back customers as part of Troy’s economic recovery.”
The Troy Small Business Grant Program is for those smaller companies with under 20 employees that lost at least 25% of revenue because of COVID. The program is also set to train businesses on adapting to COVID.
“The Community Loan Fund is excited to help Troy’s vibrant small business community,” said Linda MacFarlane, Executive Director for the Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region. “This funding and training will help put business owners on even footing again and help them come back from the devastating impacts of this pandemic.”
Applications are reportedly still being processed and the city anticipates more money will be awarded. The Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development funds the Troy Small Business Grant Program as part of the Community Development Block Grant program authorized by the CARES Act. In total, the city was allocated $577,015.