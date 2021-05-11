Troy sex offender arrested by FBI on child porn charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Justice reports that Neeko Allen, 29, of Troy was arrested last week on child pornography charges, and ordered detained on Tuesday.

Allen is a registered sex offender. The criminal complaint against him alleges that he distributed many images of child sexual abuse—commonly referred to as child porn—online. Allen initially appeared before a U.S. magistrate on Friday, and, at a hearing on Tuesday, was ordered detained pending trial.

If found guilty of the charge, Allen faces between 15 and 40 years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines, plus a term of post-release supervision lasting anywhere from 5 years to life.

The case is being investigated by the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and its Child Exploitation Task Force, including the Rotterdam, Troy, Colonie, and New York State Police.