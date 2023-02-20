On November 1, the Troy Police Department received $100,000 in funding from a grant provided by the Department of Homeland security

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Interested in serving on the Police Objective Review Board and helping to improve the relationship and communication between the police department and the community? Interested candidates may submit a resume and written statement as to why they would like to volunteer on the committee.

The Board works with local police to increase accountability and credibility with the public, and to create a complaint review process that is free from bias and informed of actual police practices. Applicants will be reviewed by the Board and recommendations will be sent to the Mayor.

Resumes and statements must be submitted by April 30, 2023 via email at PORB@troyny.gov or by sending documents via mail to:

Police Objective Review Board

Troy City Hall

430 River Street

Troy, New York 12180