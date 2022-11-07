TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has been awarded $30k in regrowth and capacity grants. Still recovering from the pandemic, the money will help finance a number of community programs.

The funding comes from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). NYSCA looks to preserve and advance the arts and culture that make New York State an exceptional place to live, work, and visit.

“Council congratulates Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on their grant award! These grants are from the people of New York State, for the future of New York State,” said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA. “Arts and culture are crucial to the health of our citizens and the economic vitality of our communities, and we recognize the contributions of NYSCA grantees to the lives of all New Yorkers.”