A still from the trailer for “The Gilded Age” from HBO

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will soon be returning to film in Troy for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.

For filming, Troy officials have issued road closures and parking restrictions. Residents and businesses on these streets should follow all posted parking restrictions and detours. There will also be limited access to some areas when scenes are being filmed.

Officials said additional road closures and parking restrictions associated with the film production will be announced at a later date. A traffic advisory was also issued for Sunday, July 31 for a different film production in Troy.

Road closures

August 1 and August 2 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. 3rd Street between Liberty and Adams Streets Washington Street between 2nd Street and 4th Street

August 3 from 6 a.m. to noon 3rd Street between Liberty and Adams Streets Washington Street between 1st Street and 4th Street

August 3 beginning at noon 2nd Street between Division Street and Adams Street Grand Street between 6th Avenue and 4th Street

August 4 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. 2nd Street between Washington Street and Division Street Grand Street between 6th Avenue and 4th Street

August 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. 5th Avenue between Federal Street and Fulton Street Grant Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

August 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Grant Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue



Parking restrictions