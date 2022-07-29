TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will soon be returning to film in Troy for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
For filming, Troy officials have issued road closures and parking restrictions. Residents and businesses on these streets should follow all posted parking restrictions and detours. There will also be limited access to some areas when scenes are being filmed.
Officials said additional road closures and parking restrictions associated with the film production will be announced at a later date. A traffic advisory was also issued for Sunday, July 31 for a different film production in Troy.
Road closures
- August 1 and August 2 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 3rd Street between Liberty and Adams Streets
- Washington Street between 2nd Street and 4th Street
- August 3 from 6 a.m. to noon
- 3rd Street between Liberty and Adams Streets
- Washington Street between 1st Street and 4th Street
- August 3 beginning at noon
- 2nd Street between Division Street and Adams Street
- Grand Street between 6th Avenue and 4th Street
- August 4 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 2nd Street between Washington Street and Division Street
- Grand Street between 6th Avenue and 4th Street
- August 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 5th Avenue between Federal Street and Fulton Street
- Grant Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- August 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Grant Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Parking restrictions
- July 29 through August 4
- 3rd Street (north side) between Washington Place and Washington Street
- July 31 through August 4 from noon to 6 p.m.
- 3rd Street (both sides) between Liberty and Jefferson Streets
- Adams Street (both sides) from 2nd St Alley and 4th Street
- 2nd Street (both sides) between Adams and Liberty Streets
- Washington Street (both sides) between 2nd St Alley and 4th Street
- Washington Place (both sides) between 2nd Street and 3rd Street
- August 1 through August 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- 2nd Street (both sides) between Liberty and Ferry Streets
- August 2 through August 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- 2nd Street (both sides) between Liberty and Division Streets
- August 3 through August 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 5th Avenue (both sides) between Broadway and Grand Streets
- 8 a.m. on August 4 to 6 p.m. on August 6
- Grand Street (both sides) between 5th and 6th Avenues
- August 4 through August 6 from 4 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.
- 5th Avenue (both sides) between Broadway and Federal Street
- Broadway (both sides) from Williams St Alley to 6th Avenue
- Fulton Street (both sides) between 4th Street and 6th Avenue
- Williams Street Alley (both sides) between Fulton and Grand Streets