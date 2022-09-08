TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials issued a traffic advisory for road closures on Campbell Avenue. The roadwork is due to the Campbell Avenue Bridge Replacement project.

Campbell Avenue between Colleen Road and Project Road will be closed to all traffic on Saturday 10, starting at 5 a.m. to around 8 p.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Spring Avenue through South Troy. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Vandenburgh Avenue to Winter Street Extension. Businesses and homes on Campbell Avenue will remain open and accessible during the closure. Pedestrian traffic will be permitted during the road closure.

The project will replace the Campbell Avenue Bridge of transportation infrastructure to preserve a safe route between communities across Rensselaer County, Troy’s Eastside and South Troy neighborhoods, Hudson Valley Community College, and destinations in Albany County. Upgrades include the replacement of water and sewer infrastructure lines that travel beneath the bridge.