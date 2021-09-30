Troy revitalization continues with two new businesses

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Revitalization in Troy continues, two new women owned businesses are now calling the city home. Bloom Ink in Troy isn’t your typical tattoo studio.

“We opened in July and right now I’m doing microblading, and getting into more paramedical tattoos—areola restorations, scar camouflage, and scalp micro pigmentation.

Originally from Troy, owner, Haley Sunkes recently moved back to the area. She said she enjoys helping her clients, some of whom are breast cancer survivors.

“Most of the time they lose their nipple in the process so that’s something you can tattoo to make them feel whole again,” said Sunkes. “I feel most people have scars that they feel self conscious about, so it’s a good thing to bring to the community that kind of restores confidence.”

Located in the same building, another woman owned business is starting up. Sunkes’s friend, Lindsey Hill, recently moved back home after living in Oregon to open up a hair salon which will be known as Hill’s Hairstyles.

“We decided to be back with family and friends,” said Hill. “And I was pretty successful there with hair, so I was like, let’s bring it on back to New York! So hopefully it will become as successful as I plan it to be.”

The salon is expected to open before the holiday season.