TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials are reminding residents to follow posted alternate-side parking restrictions near their homes or businesses. This is because normal street cleaning operations are scheduled to resume Monday, May 16.

“Moving your vehicle in accordance with alternate side parking restrictions will maximize the effectiveness of street sweeping work in neighborhoods across the city and help you avoid a costly parking ticket and tow fee,” said Commissioner of General Services Chuck Wojton. “Please do your part by observing all normal parking restrictions on your street. Our hard-working Public Works crews thank you for your cooperation in advance.”

Enforcement of the parking restrictions will begin on Monday. Officials said vehicles parked illegally will be ticketed and towed, both at the owners’ expense.