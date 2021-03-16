Troy residents encouraged to participate in citywide Earth Day cleanup program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Patrick Madden is encouraging Troy residents to get involved in the annual Citywide Earth Day Cleanup Program next month. Each April, Troy residents, families and business owners organize community-driven cleanup and beautification projects at local parks, green spaces, and neighborhoods across the City.

Earth Day 2021 is April 22 and cleanup projects will be held between April 17-25.

“Earth Day 2021 is an opportunity to reimagine how we can safely gather to beautify our neighborhoods for the environmental benefit the entire community,” Mayor Madden said. “During this pandemic, we have faced many challenges that have kept us apart. I invite everyone to safely gather for this year’s annual Earth Day cleanup program for the greater good for the planet, its ecological systems and our own city.”

To make an impact on a neighborhood level, residents can:

Help in a small-scale alley cleanup while social distancing

Adopt a park or other green-space with your neighbors and work together to improve the appearance of it throughout the year

If you are organizing a neighborhood cleanup, the City will provide clear bags for litter and yard bags for organic materials. Promotional materials, including ‘Prevent Food Waste’ magnets and recycling bin stickers, will be available to help promote sustainability.

To organize a project in your neighborhood, send the following information to Renee Panetta, City Recycling Coordinator, at (518) 279-7171 or renee.panetta@troyny.gov:

Meeting location (intersection, address or park) Time window for cleanup Date of cleanup (between April 17 through April 25) Organizer contact information (phone number and email address)

On an individual level, residents can:

Be part of the #518RainbowHunt by placing a rainbow in your window

Take the Global Earth Day Challenge, a 22-day event that allows people to connect through challenges to take action right now, and every day, for the planet

Explore backyard composting options at your home by visiting the second annual online store

Beautify, clean up and improve your garden, front walk, or your yards

Host a virtual screening party for “The Story of Plastic” or another earth-centric movie

Plant trees in your yard or alley for Arbor Day (April 24) or sponsor a tree to be planted elsewhere

Visit NYS Department of Environmental Conservation website for Earth Day tips

Visit Earth Day Initiative for their recommendations

Take an Earth Day pledge

For more information on the annual Citywide Earth Day cleanup, including a list of available projects, visit the City of Troy website.