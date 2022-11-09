A leaf bag that stands up on its own frees your hands to more easily pour or shovel in yard waste.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The residents of Troy have been asked to remove leaves and debris from curb lines amid predictions of moderate to heavy rainfall to come Friday and Saturday. Residents are also asked to not blow or rake leaves into the roadways.

By not raking or blowing leaves into the roadway, and picking up leaf debris, the chances of flooding are minimized. Leaves should be bagged for pick up by city crews. NEWS10 as of Wednesday predicts rainy days on both Friday and Saturday with temperatures hovering around 63-66 degrees.