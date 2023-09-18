TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy resident has won $1,000 a week for life on a scratch-off ticket. According to the New York Lottery, Justine Lanzillo claimed the top prize from the Win $1,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was bought at Hannaford at 9 126th Street in Troy. Lanzillo chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum, totaling $456,614 after required withholdings.

As of September 15, there were three top prizes remaining on the Win $1,000 A Week for Life scratch-off games. Players can check the status of any scratch-off by downloading the Game Report on the New York Lottery website.

New York scratch-off games generated $4,406,338,198 in total sales during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Officials said school districts in Rensselaer County received $41,932,057 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that time.

If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY.