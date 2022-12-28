TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy resident will be among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since global evacuation was initiated in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Dara Brandenberg will serve as a health volunteer in Madagascar.

“What attracted me to the Peace Corps was their mission of friendship and world peace—I value those things as well,” said Brandenberg. “I’ve always enjoyed working with others and loved the experience I had traveling internationally, seeing how people around the world represent their cultures.”

Brandenberg, a graduate of the State University of New York at Plattsburgh, has a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism and public relations. Volunteer cohorts include fire-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in 2020. Nearly 7,000 volunteers from over 60 countries were evacuated in early March of 2020.