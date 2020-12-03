Troy readies Monument Square Christmas tree ahead of Victorian Stroll

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy’s Christmas tree—which will be on display throughout the 2020 holiday season—is ready for the Victorian Stroll. It’s at Monument Square in historic downtown Troy.

“Regardless of our respective faiths, traditions, or backgrounds, the holidays are a time for giving thanks and to celebrate family. This year’s tree embodies the spirit of the holiday season and individuals like Kellyann McCann who gave back to their community,” Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said.

Located at the intersection of River Street and 2nd Street, the tree will be up throughout December. The city has not yet scheduled a tree lighting.

The 50-foot Colorado Blue Spruce donated by the local McCann family in memory of their daughter Kellyanne. It was installed on November 25, and will be known as “Kelly’s Tree.” It was planted by the family at their Hillsview Heights home on Kelly’s first birthday, June 13, 1968. They decorated it every year until it grew too large.

Kelly McCann worked with kids at the Troy Y.W.C.A. and passed away in January 1991. The family would like to encourage people to donate toys this Christmas.

“Thank you to Robert, Lynn, Kimberly, Kristy, Kathleen, and the entire extended McCann family for their generous donation of this year’s beautiful Christmas Tree,” Madden said. “Like their daughter Kelly, this tree will bring joy to children across Troy this winter, and we’re honored to display her tree in the community she loved.”

The Troy Victorian Stroll starts Friday and runs through December 20.