Troy ranks No. 6 in reported use of force incidents statewide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) – A report released by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services says the Troy Police Department had 103 “total use of force incidents” from July 11, 2019 to October 31, 2020.

According to the report, statewide, only five departments had more total use of force incidents than Troy police. They were the New York City Police (1,916), New York State Police (289), Suffolk County Police (207), Rochester Police (142), and Syracuse Police (113).

Meanwhile, the city of Albany clocked in at 36 reported incidents, and the Albany County Sheriff’s office had 60. Schenectady’s city police department had 90 reported incidents, and the county sheriff had another 53. There were 10 reported incidents in the city of Saratoga Springs, with another 34 reported for the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office had 12 reported incidents.

In New York, 48% of types of use of force involved an impact weapon or electronic control weapon. Firearms were used 36% of the time and chemical agents were used in 16% of reported incidents. Under 1% of all incidents in the state reportedly involved a chokehold or similar restraint, serious bodily injury, or death.

Sixty-three percent of all New York use of force incidents reported involved only one officer, while 20% of incidents involved two. Fifty-nine percent of incidents involved one officer and one subject, and 17% involved two officers and one subject.

Of all 7,011 subjects arrested in these reported use of force incidents in the state, 49% were Black, and 46% were white. Eighty-six percent were men, and 20% were between the ages of 25 and 29. Demographics among the officers involved in the use of force incidents show 76% were white, 91% were male, and 53% were between the ages of 25-34.

NEWS10 reached out to the city of Troy and its police department for comment and have not yet received a response.

Take a look at the “Use of Force Incidents Report” below: