TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Public Library is hosting a school supply drive that runs from June 1 through August 1. During this time, the community can donate new school supplies, which will be distributed to students in grades K-12 at the end of the summer.
For a list of accepted school supplies, click here. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Hannaford Supermarkets at 9 126th Street
- Polish American Club at 507 1st Street
- Troy Fire Department Station #1 at 115th Street & 5th Avenue
- Troy Fire Department Station #5 at 6th Avenue & Jacob Street
- Troy Fire Department Station #6 at Canal Street & 3rd Avenue
- Afrikan Queens Boutique at 96 5th Avenue