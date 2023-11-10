TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department has seen a recent uptick in incidents involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles. While some cases involve vehicle theft, most involve suspects damaging windows and trying to start the vehicle’s ignition.

Police believe there are multiple suspects involved in these cases. Two juveniles and an adult were arrested recently in connection to Kia and Hyundai thefts.

According to Chief Barker, individuals may be targeting specific make and models as a result of a social media trend on TikTok. Police advise car owners to use a steering wheel lock to prevent theft. Owners are also encouraged to park in garages or well-lit public areas. Suspicious activity should be reported to 911.