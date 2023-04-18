TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is taking part in a jiu-jitsu class as part of a new program.

Police officials said they partnered with the Eddie Fyvie Jiu-Jitsu Academy as part of the defense tactics taught to members of the department. They also said the new training is a way to build confidence for the officers during a pressure filled situation.

Eddie Fyvie, who runs his own academy, said police departments across the country are using jiu-jitsu training for their own officers.

The classes take place at the Troy Police Central Station on State Street.