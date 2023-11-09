LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two individuals were arrested following a robbery in Lansingburgh on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim, a 57-year-old male from Troy, had prescription pills stolen from him.

Two suspects were located nearby and taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. One of the suspects was found to have a loaded, illegal, privately made firearm. Charges include:

First-degree robbery

Second-degree robbery

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth-degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal use of a firearm in the first degree

The 16-year-old suspect was processed as a juvenile. The other suspect, Reynaldo Moya, 22, was arraigned in Troy City Court.