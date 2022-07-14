TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department (TPD) is currently searching for a wanted man for failure to register as a sex offender with local law enforcement. William Goodman, 47, previously of Troy, is a Level 3 Sex Offender. Police said they are not sure of his current whereabouts.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Friday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)

Police said that Goodman is wanted for several felony violations of the New York State Corrections Law, including failure to provide updated photographs and address verifications. Goodman was conviction in 1992 of the forcible rape of a female while possessing a weapon.

Police are asking the public for help to locate Goodman’s whereabouts or his voluntary return to local law enforcement. Police said there is no indication of any active threat to the community. However, Goodman’s terms of his release include his regular registration with local law enforcement which he has failed to do so on numerous occasions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ralph Southworth at (518) 270-4429. You can also report anonymously online at troypd.org.