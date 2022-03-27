TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, Troy Police Patrol Officers received a 911 call reporting a stabbing had taken place in a house on 2nd Avenue between 101st Street and 102nd Street. Upon arrival, Troy Police officers found a woman who said she was allegedly stabbed by a man she knew.

Members of the Troy Fire Department also responded, provided emergency medical help to the victim, and transported her to a local area hospital for treatment. Hospital officials said the victim is in stable condition but was seriously injured by the alleged stabbing.

No suspects were in custody as of 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Detectives have strong leads in the investigation, however, according to Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker. Troy Police are actively pursuing the case.