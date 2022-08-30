Have you seen this woman? If so, give Troy Police a call. (Photo: Theresa A. Hyson)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Patricia “Patti” Sheehy, who was reported missing by her family on Monday morning. Officials said they received the report around 11 a.m., and that Sheehy has been entered into the nationwide system as a missing person.

Sheehy’s family said she lived in Griswold Heights, and that all personal belongings are still in her apartment. She is described as a white woman with dark hair and glasses.

If you have any information on Sheehy or her potential whereabouts, you are asked to call the Troy Police Department at (518) 270-4421.