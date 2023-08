LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is searching for 39-year-old Terry Bass, who was reportedly last seen in the area of Lansingburgh in early August. According to the police, Bass is described as a white female, approximately 5’2” and 110 lbs.

Anyone with information about Bass and her current whereabouts is asked to contact the lead detective at (518) 270-4682.