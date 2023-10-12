LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery reported shortly after midnight on 6th Avenue. Evidence was recovered, and several witnesses have been interviewed.

Investigations determined that an adult male suspect approached the victim sitting in a vehicle. The suspect reportedly displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s marijuana.

Police say the two became involved in an altercation. The victim was reportedly hit several times and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. According to the police, the victim’s vehicle also crashed into another vehicle in the area during the incident. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troy Detectives at (518) 270-4421.