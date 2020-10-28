Troy police reportedly arrest wanted sexual predator in South Bennington

Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Troy say they’ve arrested Jarrell R. White, 36, formerly of Troy. They describe him as a wanted sexual predator who fled the area to elude capture.

At around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, detectives from the Troy Police Department and U.S. Marshals from the Capital District Regional Fugitive Task Force say they located White at a motel in South Bennington, Vermont. All prior efforts to find White had failed.

In the fall of 2019, White was indicted by a Rensselaer County Grand Jury, and the Rensselaer County Court issued an indictment warrant. The police say they’re grateful to the victim in this case, who has shown continued strength and cooperation.

The charges against white are:

  • Predatory sexual assault
  • First-degree rape
  • First-degree criminal sexual act

All told, these charges potentially carry 75 years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

