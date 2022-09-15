TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police were called out for a reported stabbing on Fourth Street and Adams Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was brought to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Assistant Chief of Police Steven M. Barker, public information officer for the department, said the injury was the result of a disturbance between the victim and another person he knows.

Barker was not sure of the exact weapon used. He said the victim’s injuries were consistent with a sharp object.

Detectives were at the scene investigating for at least a half-hour after the incident. No suspects had been arrested as of Wednesday night. If you have any information that could help investigators, call Troy Police at (518) 270-4426.