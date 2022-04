TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department said Saturday afternoon they are on scene and investigating a report of shots fired on 5th Avenue between 102nd Street and 103rd Street. There have been no reported victims at this time.

Troy Police advised the public to seek alternate routes of travel for the time being. If you have any pictures or videos from the scene, you can send them to news@news10.com.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with NEWS10 online and on-air for updates.