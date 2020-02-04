Troy police need help in missing person case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is looking for Michael T. McMahon, 49, last seen in Troy in early January.

The circumstances of McMahon’s disappearance are currently unknown.

Troy police urge anyone who knows where McMahon is—or the car he usually drives, a gray 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe with New York plates reading HCW6536—to call them at (518) 270-4421.

Call Detective Sergeant Chris Pollay at (518) 270-4682 if you have any information about McMahon or his whereabouts.

