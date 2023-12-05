TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police arrested Zach Zeoli, 41, of Troy, on Monday evening following an investigation in the area of 3rd Street and Liberty Street. Patrol Officers were conducting an investigation when Zeoli attempted to flee on a bicycle.

Police apprehended Zeoli and located an illegal, loaded 9mm unserialized privately made firearm in his possession. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree, obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, and resisting arrest.

Zeoli was arraigned in Troy City Court. Following arraignment, he was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail.