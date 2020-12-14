Troy police make 2nd arrest connected to fatal August shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police say they’ve made another arrest in the shooting death of 23-year-old Zeondre Domingo. The 18-year-old suspect was a minor at the time of the shooting, so police are withholding his identity.

This is the second arrest in the matter of Domingo’s death. He was shot in the early evening of August 17 near the intersection of Adams and 4th Streets.

This suspect is from Troy and was already in custody on an unrelated charge at a youth facility in Western New York. He was arrested and processed on the following new charges: