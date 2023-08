TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department received new equipment for their K9 officers. The bullet and stab proof vests were donated to the department by the non-profit Brady’s K9 Fund.

The non-profit was started by a middle schooler in Ohio named Brady Snakovsky, who wanted to ensure K9 officers could be protected while out in the field.

Troy police said the vests will be worn by their K9 officers Norbi and Cezar.