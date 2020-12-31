Troy police investigating shots fired

Rensselaer County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officers from the Troy Police Department responded to report of a shooting just before 2 p.m. on Thursday. Police said they found evidence indicated shots had been fired, but there are no known victims or reported injuries as of 3 p.m.

The incident took place near building 3 of the Corliss Park Housing Complex in North Troy.

Investigators are processing the scene and patrols are combing the area for a suspect, but have not turned up anyone so far.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shots fired incident, contact Troy Police Detectives.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report