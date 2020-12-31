Troy police investigating shots fired

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officers from the Troy Police Department responded to report of a shooting just before 2 p.m. on Thursday. Police said they found evidence indicated shots had been fired, but there are no known victims or reported injuries as of 3 p.m.

The incident took place near building 3 of the Corliss Park Housing Complex in North Troy.

Investigators are processing the scene and patrols are combing the area for a suspect, but have not turned up anyone so far.

If you or someone you know has any information about the shots fired incident, contact Troy Police Detectives.