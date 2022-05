TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police personnel were on the scene of a shots fired incident on 9th Street near Middleburgh Street Thursday morning, around 11:20 a.m. No victims or suspects were located at the scene, which was close to Troy School 2.

The scene has been stabilized by police and there is no ongoing threat to the community. If you saw anything, you are asked to call the Troy Police Department at (518) 270-4421.