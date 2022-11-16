LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police officers were sent to the intersection of 5th Avenue and 103rd Street in Lansingburgh Wednesday morning, for a report of shots fired. A spokesperson for the department said one gunshot was heard in the area at about 11 a.m.

Members of the public should expect a heavy police presence in the area while Detectives investigate. According to police, there is no ongoing threat in the area.

Authorities said no evidence had been located, and personnel would be clearing the scene shortly after 11:40 a.m. If you have any information that could help investigators, call (518) 270-4421.