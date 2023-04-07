TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired that happened on 3rd Street in the area of Monroe Street. Police said evidence was found on scene.

No victims or suspects have been located. “We have no information to suggest that any victim(s) were struck by gunfire,” said Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.

Evidence technicians are on scene identifying, collecting and processing evidence. Police said detectives will be interviewing any potential witnesses and seeing if there is any video surveillance in the area. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.