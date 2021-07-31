Troy police investigating shots fired at Stewarts on Hoosick

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are on the scene at the Stewarts parking lot on Hoosick Street in Troy for a shots fired event. The call came in around shortly after 8 p.m., and initially reported at least six shots fired.

Police say the scene at 10th Street south of Hoosick Street. No injuries were reported, no victims have been found, and no suspected has been identified. Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

If you or someone you know have any information about the matter, contact Troy Police at (518) 270-4421 or report online at TroyPD.org.