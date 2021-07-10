Troy police investigating shooting at Arnold Fallon apartments

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officers from the Troy Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at the Arnold Fallon Apartments in the area of River Street and West Glen Avenue.

They say a woman was grazed by a bullet and is receiving treatment for a minor injury. Police think the shooter was targeting someone else and that she was an innocent bystander.

“We are thankful her injuries are not more severe but angered that violent individuals have again acted so recklessly in a residential area frequently populated by children and adults of all ages,” read part of a statement from Troy Police Captain Steven M. Barker.

Currently, part of River Street is reportedly blocked off. Police say they will be at the scene investigating into the night. They have no one in custody, and no other victims have been reported.

Though they’re pursuing active leads, police think there were several witnesses. Anyone with any information about what happened should call detectives at (518) 270-4421 or leave a tip online.