Troy police investigating robbery at Lansingburgh Key Bank

Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are on the scene of a reported robbery at Key Bank on 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh.

A police spokesperson confirmed to NEWS10 that patrols are investigating the bank robbery. They say that “an unknown suspect obtained an unknown amount of currency from bank staff.”

No weapons were brandished, no one was injured, and no suspects are in custody. The Troy Police Department tweeted:

