Troy police investigating armed robbery

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery at a private residence on 8th Street near Rensselaer Street on Sunday night.

Patrols responded to a reported robbery around 9 p.m. The victim reported that several individuals approached him outside, hit him in the head with a firearm, stole an undetermined amount of cash, and fled. Police said no shots were fired and no suspects have been located.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital to be treated for his head and face injuries.