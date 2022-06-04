TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at about 3: 48 a.m., Saturday near an area of Fifth Avenue and Rensselear Street. Police found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound.

According to a report, officers learned that shots had been fired near that location. The man was transported to Albany Medical Center by the Troy Fire Department. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (518) 270-4421. If you have pictures or videos from the scene or would like to submit a news tip, you can reach us by email at news@news10.com.