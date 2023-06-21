TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department has launched investigations into four separate vehicle fires in Lansingburgh. Detectives have collected surveillance footage in the areas of incidents and are attempting to determine the identity of any potential suspect(s) and if the fires are related.

No individuals are in custody at this time. There will be an increased police presence in Lansingburgh in response to the incidents.

Police ask community members to review any surveillance video systems they may have to determine and report any suspicious activity. The incidents occurred between 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Detective Bureau at (518)270-4421 or online. No buildings were involved.